Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHW. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $220.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,348,000 after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

