Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz Sells 3,954 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 7,399,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,774. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group
About Shoals Technologies Group
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.