Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz Sells 3,954 Shares

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $83,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,892.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $19.82. 7,399,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,774. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

About Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

