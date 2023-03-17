Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 308 ($3.75).

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 252 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 233.44.

Insider Activity

About Tesco

In other Tesco news, insider Caroline Silver acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($45,703.84). Insiders have acquired 15,171 shares of company stock worth $3,791,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

