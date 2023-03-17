Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Drops By 8.6%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 1,756,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ABB

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.