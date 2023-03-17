Short Interest in Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Rises By 7.6%

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF opened at $56.63 on Friday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.91) to €63.60 ($68.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

