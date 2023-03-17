Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Decreases By 8.7%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 637,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

About Barnes & Noble Education

Shares of BNED stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 291,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,509. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

