Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Rises By 7.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 26,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter worth $295,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after buying an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 2,346,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,764,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.08. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

