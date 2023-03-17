Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rises By 8.6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 115.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $91,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter worth $180,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.40. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

