Short Interest in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rises By 8.6%

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial
In related news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at $363,178.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.40. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.
Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
