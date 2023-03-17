Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 7.3%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 183.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Curis had a negative return on equity of 94.33% and a negative net margin of 557.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

