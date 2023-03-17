Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rises By 7.4%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.