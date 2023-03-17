Short Interest in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rises By 7.4%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes
In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Diodes
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diodes (DIOD)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.