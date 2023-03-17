Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Declines By 7.7%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 14,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

EBAY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,011,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,764,843. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

