Short Interest in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expands By 5.1%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 2,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $72,083.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,489 shares of company stock valued at $195,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

