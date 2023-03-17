Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Grows By 5.6%

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.2 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

ENOB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 108,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Enochian Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55.

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

