Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Increases By 5.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 5,700,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.13 on Friday, reaching $191.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.20.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.