Short Interest in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Increases By 7.8%

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,856. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Entravision Communications by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,531,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 543,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 33.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.