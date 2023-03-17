Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Increases By 5.5%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 126,801 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 37,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

