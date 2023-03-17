Short Interest in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Increases By 5.3%

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 897,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.69. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.60%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

