Short Interest in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Drops By 7.8%

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Strategies Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXCOW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FXCOW remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

