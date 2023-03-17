Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Increases By 8.0%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 789.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

FEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 66,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,108. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

