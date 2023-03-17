Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Expands By 8.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 654,500 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 603,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSX remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 120,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,319. Foresight Autonomous has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.