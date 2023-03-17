Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Decreases By 7.9%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 30,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after buying an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after buying an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $82,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

FOX stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. FOX has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

