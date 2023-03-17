Short Interest in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rises By 5.3%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 242.0% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 56.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 214.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $118.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

