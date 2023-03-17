Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 7.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
