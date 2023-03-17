Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 7.7%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 180,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,518,651.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $1,315,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,686,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,518,651.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock valued at $26,922,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

