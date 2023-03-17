Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rises By 5.1%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.26. 496,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $169.50. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

