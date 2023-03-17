Short Interest in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Grows By 6.0%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,840,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 41,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Gevo by 1,276.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,574,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter worth about $4,875,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 112.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,887 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEVO stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.08. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

