Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expands By 7.3%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 524,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Price Performance

GLP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $985.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.61%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

