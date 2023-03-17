Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Drops By 6.3%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Holley during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Holley Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $2.63 on Friday. Holley has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

