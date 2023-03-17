Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Increases By 5.9%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 875,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,026,000 after buying an additional 670,490 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA Trading Up 1.3 %

IAA stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,852,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

