Short Interest in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Increases By 6.1%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

Illumina stock opened at $224.95 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.60.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Institutional Trading of Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.