Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Decreases By 10.8%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,022. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

