Short Interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Grows By 9.7%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 517,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,624. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.