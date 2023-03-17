Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Drops By 7.4%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

LNC stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $69.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

