Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expands By 11.7%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Masonite International Stock Up 2.9 %

DOOR stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 104,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other Masonite International news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

