Short Interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Grows By 7.7%

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Buckle news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Buckle by 3,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 559,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 322,018 shares in the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 199,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88. Buckle has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.