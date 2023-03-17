Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after buying an additional 300,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53.

