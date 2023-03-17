Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

