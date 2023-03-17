Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 416 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

