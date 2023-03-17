Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
