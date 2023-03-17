Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.34 and last traded at $40.38. 297,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 463,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at $11,365,444.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $715,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,268 shares of company stock worth $12,250,318 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

