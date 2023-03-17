Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 392,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $903.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group



Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

