Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 8,823 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $181.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.