Single Point Partners LLC Buys 334 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after buying an additional 335,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HSBC increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $187.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

