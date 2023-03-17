Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.
Insider Transactions at Lam Research
Lam Research Trading Up 0.0 %
Lam Research stock opened at $515.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.