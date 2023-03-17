Single Point Partners LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

