Single Point Partners LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the period. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

