SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.06. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 150,464 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

