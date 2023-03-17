SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.06. SiriusPoint shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 150,464 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
