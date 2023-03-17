SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 41,337 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 41,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $517,952.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,260,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,861,421.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $11.72 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

