Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Down 1.4%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.