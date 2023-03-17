Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
Read More
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.