SM Energy (NYSE:SM) CEO Herbert S. Vogel Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SM Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

SM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. 386,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SM shares. TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.18.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

